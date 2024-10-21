E-bikes catch fire at underground parking garage in Toronto; 1 person injured

A fire at an underground parking garage near Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road sent one person to hospital. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.

Crews were called to a parking garage in the area of Eglinton Avenue West, east of Spadina Road, for a three-alarm fire at around 12:30 a.m.

They found approximately 20 e-bikes had caught fire and smoke from the blaze had begun to enter the building.

Paramedics said one person was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Officials have not released any information about what caused the e-bikes to go up in flames.

Firefighters remain on scene monitoring for hotspots.