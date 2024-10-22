Man wanted in two Midtown Toronto sexual assaults apprehended: police

Anthony Wilson has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. (TPS photo)

A male suspect who was wanted in connection with two recent sexual assaults in Midtown Toronto has been apprehended by police.

The first incident happened on October 10 near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say a female was walking on that area when the accused allegedly approached her and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area on foot.

Police further allege that Oct. 20 the same man allegedly approached another victim in the same area and sexually assaulted her. He then ran away, they said.

On Monday, Anthony Wilson, 38, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Oct. 22.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released an image of the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.