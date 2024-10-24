Cooler temps move into Toronto, but things warm up ahead of Halloween

A women take pictures among the fall colours on a rainy day in High Park in Toronto on Thursday, October 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

More seasonable temperatures are making their way back into Toronto after a warm start to the work week, but the forecast could heat up again leading into Halloween.

The high will reach 13 C on Thursday, which is just one degree higher than normal, mixed with plenty of sunshine.

Friday is calling for a high of 14 C with a chance of showers, ahead of what CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter described as a “fresh feeling weekend” as a cooler air mass moves over the city.

“it’s all around us, the cooler air,” he said. “We’re in this pattern through the weekend with near normal temperatures (with a high of 12 C on both Saturday and Sunday). And we’ll see a bump up in temperature as the winds do pull back, some warmth that’s retreating stateside right now into the American Midwest and Deep South.”

Things will cool off on Monday, just before the lead up to Halloween, but temperatures will pop back up to highs of 18 C and 21 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A little bit of good news for trick-or-treaters, till we get there, though, you got to pull out those thicker jackets and, maybe the gloves and hats as we dip down to low single digit territory through the overnights,” Coulter said.