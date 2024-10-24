Four people dead after vehicle crashes into guardrail in downtown Toronto

Police divert traffic away from the scene of a crash that left four people dead on Lake Shore Boulevard, near Cherry Street, Thursday October 24th 2024.

Four people are dead and another is in hospital following a fiery crash in downtown Toronto that happened overnight on Lake Shore Boulevard.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the busy road, east of Cherry Street, just after midnight.

An electric vehicle with five occupants crashed into the guardrail and then caught fire, Toronto police said.

Collision A Collision Reconstruction Unit vehicle sits parked near the scene of a crash that left four people dead on Lake Shore Boulevard, near Cherry Street, Thursday October 24th 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24)

Toronto police confirmed that four people believed to be in their 20s died in the crash.

They said a fifth person in the vehicle – a woman – was injured but is expected to survive. She person was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed both ways between the Don Valley Parkway and Cherry Street as police investigate the fatal crash.