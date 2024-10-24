Police search for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at TTC station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a TTC subway station last week.

It occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 15 at Museum Station.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt with a black coat over it, a ball cap, light-coloured pants, and white sneakers with black laces.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).



