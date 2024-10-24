Shake Shack to open two more Toronto locations this winter

Shake Shack opens its first Canadian location in downtown Toronto on June 13, 2024.

Shake Shack has announced plans to open two more Toronto locations in the coming months.

The popular U.S. burger chain opened its first Canadian location at Yonge and Dundas Square earlier this year and announced Thursday that new locations will open at Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre this winter.

In a news release, the company said the Union Station location will be “one of the few locations worldwide” that features a full bar and cocktails “crafted exclusively for Shake Shack.”

“Whether grabbing a quick bite on the way to a game or enjoying a leisurely meal before catching a train, guests will appreciate the convenience and vibrant atmosphere of this iconic location,” the news release read.

The exact timing for the opening of the new locations has not yet been released.

“Toronto has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re excited to further our presence in the city with these two fantastic locations,” Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada, said in a written statement.

“Both Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre offer unique opportunities to engage with our guests in new ways, and we look forward to becoming a part of these lively hubs.”