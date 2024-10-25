Car crashes into Tim Hortons in Midtown Toronto

A Tim Hortons in Midtown Toronto was damaged on Oct. 25, 2024 after a car crashed into it. (CP24/Jacob Estrin)

A driver who crashed his car into a Midtown Toronto Tim Hortons early Friday morning suffered minor injuries, paramedics say.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m. near Yonge Street and Sheldrake Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Video from the scene obtained by CP24 shows the badly damaged vehicle partially inside the coffee shop, leaning into the building’s bent facade.

Toronto Fire officials said city engineers have been called to the scene and will assess the structural integrity of the building.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.