The Phoenix Concert Theatre to stay open in current location until 2026

A man leaves the Phoenix Concert Theatre with his ticket for the Rolling Stones show in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris

Toronto’s storied Phoenix Concert Theatre will not close in the new year as planned.

Owners say the venue will continue operating at its current downtown location on Sherbourne Street until 2026.

In a release, co-owner and operator Lisa Zbitnew says the extension gives them time and flexibility to “move forward” and secure a new location.

The current grounds are being developed into residential housing.

After it was announced in June that the venue would close its doors in January 2025, music fans and local politicians expressed how important the location has been to the community.

Since 1991, The Phoenix has been a go-to spot for up-and-coming local musicians and big-name acts wanting to perform in more intimate settings. It’s hosted Canadian legends Rush, the Tragically Hip, and Alanis Morissette, as well as international acts The Rolling Stones, The Roots, and Billie Eilish.

Beaches East York Coun. Brad Bradford said in a release Friday the Phoenix is an example of how a music venue can also create good local jobs and bring major economic benefits to the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press