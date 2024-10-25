Toronto police search for 27-year-old man wanted in human trafficking investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man from Ajax who is wanted for human trafficking, assault, drug and firearms charges. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a man from Ajax who is wanted for human trafficking, assault, drug and firearms charges.

The Toronto Police Service’s Human Trafficking Enforcement Team launched an investigation after a woman was reportedly thrown out of a moving vehicle in the area of Davenport and Walmer roads on Feb. 23, 2024. Police said they learned then that the woman was a human trafficking victim.

Three months later, on May 22, the human trafficking enforcement team identified 27-year-old Xavier Greaves of Ajax as a suspect. Investigators attempted to arrest Greaves, but police said in a news release on Friday that he fled from them and is currently evading arrest.

Greaves is wanted for numerous charges, including human trafficking, two counts of financial or material benefit from trafficking in persons, aggravated assault, breach of probation and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers describe Greaves as a five-foot-nine man with a medium build, known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario. They add that he is known to be violent and dangerous, and to call 9-1-1 if he is found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.