Toronto police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly harassed student at school

Police say the man in the photo is wanted in a criminal harassment investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly harassed a student, following her around at school in two instances.

Police said they received a call on Saturday in the area of Woodbine and Cosburn avenues for criminal harassment.

Officers have learned that in June, an unknown man allegedly pretended to be a student and approached the victim at school.

“The suspect made several attempts to converse with the victim and followed her around,” police said in a news release.

Last month, the same suspect allegedly showed up at the victim’s school again and began following her around.

When the victim told the suspect to leave her alone, he allegedly continued to follow her and tried to communicate with her.

The suspect is described as five-foot-10, between 25 and 35 years old, with a thin build, black hair with sideburns and a moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.