An ambulance transports a shooting victim to hospital after gunfire rang out near Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue Tuesday July 23, 2019. (Ricardo Alfonso /CTV News Toronto)

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a school bus in Toronto’s west end late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened near Jane and Annette streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a small school bus.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.