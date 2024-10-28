Toronto Zoo‘s ‘iconic’ gorilla displaying ’concerning health symptoms’

Charles, a male silverback gorilla, picks a piece of fruit from the "Nassir" station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2009 at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto. The zoo set up piles of fruit at stations with five different name choices, deciding whichever fruit pile the dad ate from first would be the baby's name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An ‘iconic’ gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.

Charles, a 52-year-old Western lowland gorilla, began displaying “concerning health symptoms” over the weekend, according to the zoo.

The Toronto Zoo said on Sunday that the gorilla is experiencing symptoms that suggest he may be suffering significant heart issues.

“He has been prescribed medications and the veterinary team will adjust the treatment plan based on how he responds,” the post reads.

Charles is considered geriatric, the zoo says, as most Western lowland gorillas live between 30 and 40 years in the wild. Reaching his age is a “true testament” of the care he receives, they add, as he has been an “iconic” resident of the zoo for the last 50 years.

The Toronto Zoo notes that Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species, declining at a rate of 2.7 per cent each year due to poachers, disease, habitat loss and degradation.

As a result, the zoo says their numbers have dwindled by more than 60 per cent over the last 20 to 25 years.

“Our team is doing everything possible to keep Charles comfortable, and we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more,” the zoo said. “Thank you for your support and understanding as we navigate this delicate time with a cherished member of our Zoo family.”