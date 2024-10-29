‘Serious’ house fire in Scarborough leaves 1 injured

Emergency crews were called to the home near Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road at 6:50 a.m. for the 2-alarm blaze.

A house fire in Scarborough Tuesday morning left one person with minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the side of the single-storey detached bungalow. Crews made entry and knocked down the main body of the fire.

“Crews arrived, it was a serious working fire. We believe it started from the garage and worked its way in,” District Chief Steven Buckingham told CP24 at the scene, adding that the flames eventually reached the attic of the home.

Police initially said two occupants were removed from the building, but Buckingham clarified that only one person was located and transported to hospital.

The fire has been extinguished and crews are working to determine its cause.