Man taken to hospital following stabbing in North York

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York.
Toronto police say they received a call at around 5:15 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics tell CTV News Toronto they transported the victim to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled in a vehicle. They have not released a description.
