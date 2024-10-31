Toronto’s Halloween forecast: gusty winds, scattered showers

The temperature is expected to stay relatively warm into the trick-or-treating hours between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It will be a windy night for trick-or-treaters in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday afternoon, advising of gusty winds this evening and possibly overnight.

“An area of strong winds will continue to affect the region with gusts near 70 km/h expected from this afternoon to late this evening,” the advisory reads.

“Areas near the shorelines near the Great Lakes may see wind gusts near 80 km/h.”

Environment Canada says winds are expected to diminish slowly through Friday morning.

In addition to windy conditions, scattered showers and mild temperature are also in the forecast for Toronto. As of 4 p.m., the temperature has climbed to a high of 21.9 C. The previous temperature record of 22.8 C was set in 1971. Normally, the high for this time of year is 10.4 C.

The temperature is expected to stay relatively warm into the trick-or-treating hours between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., before dropping off into the single digits Friday morning.

“Tomorrow we’re going to cool down and the transition to the cooler air brings us some showers,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

“So if you’re trick-or-treating…watch for a couple of showers. Most of the rain though, coming in between 6 p.m. and midnight.”