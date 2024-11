A section of Yonge Street is closed in both directions in Yorkville this morning following a water main break, Toronto police say.

A stretch of Yonge Street is closed in both directions in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood this morning following a water main break in the area.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway are shut down between Belmont and Church streets as crews worked to repair the issue.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

It is unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.