One person in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Jane and Sheppard that sent one person to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police say they got a call just after 9:20 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot. He was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred outside, and several vehicles were hit by gunfire. They added a projectile reportedly went through the window of a residential unit.

Police have not released suspect information.