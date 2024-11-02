Toronto movie theatre evacuated after 2 suspects lit unknown package, causing fire: police

Toronto Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a theatre near McCowan and Finch on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Chopper 24)

Toronto police say two suspects entered a movie theatre and lit an unknown package, causing a fire that prompted an evacuation Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to Woodside Square in the area of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East at 6 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services told CTV News Toronto crews arrived to locate a fire in the kiosk area. People were evacuated from the theatre as a result.

The fire was subsequently knocked down and no injuries were reported. Toronto police said their Explosives Disposal Unit attended to get rid of the unknown package.

According to TFS, crews found evidence of firework remnant at the scene.

No suspect information has been released. Toronto police said they continue to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.