Two cops taken to hospital after North York collision

A police vehicle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle in North York on Nov. 2, 2024 is shown.

Two police officers were taken to hospital on Saturday night after being involved in a collision in North York.

Police say that the officers were travelling in a cruiser near Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. when the collision took place.

One of the officers was transported to hospital with a minor injury while the second was taken as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Footage from the scene shows a white car with significant front-end damage in the middle of an intersection.

The police vehicle is seen nearby with damage to its passenger side.

Police say that there was no pursuit that led up to the collision, though the precise cause is still under investigation.