Boy, 14, facing charges in smash-and-grab robbery at jewellery store

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a smash-and-grab style robbery at a jewellery store in North York last week.

Police say that a total of three masked suspects entered the store in the Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road area just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and began smashing display cases with hammers.

The suspects then took a quantity of jewellery and fled the scene, police say.

One suspect left the area on foot while the two others were seen getting into an awaiting stolen vehicle.

Police say that officers located that vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it.

However, it is alleged that the driver attempted to flee and struck two vehicles in the process.

Two occupants then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force subsequently attended the area and were able to locate one suspect.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police continue to investigate but have not released a description of the two outstanding suspects.