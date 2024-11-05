Police searching for missing Toronto woman who has life-threatening medical condition

Police are searching for a woman named Sarah who went missing on Nov. 4, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have set up a command post as they search for a missing woman who lives with a life-threatening medical condition.

The woman, identified only as Sarah, was last seen in the area of Riverwood Parkway and Stephen Drive by the Humber River at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“Sarah has a medical condition that presents as life-threatening and her family and the Toronto Police Service (are) concerned for her safety at this time,” Duty Insp. Steve Campoli told reporters on Tuesday at the command post.

Campoli said police officers are conducting a ground search and are using a police drone to scan the area, with plans to expand the search further.

Since Sarah first went missing, Campoli said police have received information that she was seen in the area of Blood Street West and Old Mill Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.

Campoli said police are asking the public for help in locating her, and asking homeowners in the area to check their backyards in case Sarah sought shelter there overnight.

Members of the Toronto Police’s Marine and Mounted units were involved in the initial search, Campoli said, due to the proximity of the Humber River to Sarah’s last known location.

The five-foot tall 33-year-old woman has a “heavy build” and was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, a blue long sleeve jogging top, black winter boots, gold chains and a gold necklace.

Sarah is known to frequent thrift stores in the area, Campoli said, adding that she was staying with family in the neighbourhood before she went missing.

Police are asking anyone who locates Sarah, and confirms her identity, to call them at 416-808-2200.