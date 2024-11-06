ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 dead, 2 critically injured after pit collapses during sewer pipe repair in North York

By Alex Arsenych
One man has died and two have been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being trapped in a pit in North York, police say.
It happened at around 5:25 p.m., in the area of Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive, just north of Finch Avenue East.
Police said they were fixing a sewer pipe at the time.
In an update on X, formerly Twitter, police said the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.