6 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building

Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.

The blaze broke out at a building in the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and upgraded the blaze to a second alarm.

“Upon arrival, our crews upgraded the call automatically because we had thick, heavy, black smoke in the air approaching the building,” Platoon Chief Chris Rowland told CP24. “Then when we did get here, we had flames from the balcony.”

Rowland said crews were held back by the smoke, as there was “zero” visibility and high temperatures, which melted a couple of visors.

The fire was contained to the unit itself, Rowland added.

Occupants have been asked to shelter in place and the TTC has been contacted to help house occupants in the interim. Rowland said the majority of the building’s residents are seniors.

Paramedics told CP24 that five people were taken to the local hospital with varying injuries. One person is in life-threatening condition, two are in serious condition and two have minor injuries.

Rowland said a sixth patient was also taken to the hospital, but could not provide a further update on the victims.

Toronto Fire, along with police, remain on the scene to help secure the building and assist with traffic.

The neighbouring roads are expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.