Attention drivers: Eastbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to one lane tonight

Both east and westbound HOV lanes sit nearly empty as main lanes remain congested during the morning rush on the Gardiner Expressway looking west from the Islington Avenue bridge in Toronto on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/J.P. Moczulski)

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as work continues on the rehabilitation of the aging highway.

The Gardiner has already been reduced to two lanes in both directions between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue due to a long-term construction project that is expected to last for three years.

But the city says that it will need to close one additional eastbound lane on Wednesday night “to allow for crews to do barrier relocation and adjustments to traffic control.”

The lane closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Two westbound lanes will remain open during the closure.