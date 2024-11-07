Man dies after stabbing in West Hill

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man is dead following an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough’s West Hill area.

Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road at around 6:10 a.m. after a man was found with injuries.

Officers and paramedics located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing are not yet clear and police say no arrests have been made so far. However police did say that the stabbing is not believed to be random.

No other injuries were reported.