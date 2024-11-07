Richmond/Eastern ramp closed as police investigate fatal DVP collision

One person is dead following a collision on the southbound DVP on Nov. 7.

The off ramp to Richmond Street/Eastern Avenue off ramp on the southbound Don Valley Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a fatal collision.

The incident happened on the southbound Don Valley Parkway near the Richmond Street off ramp.Toronto police said they were called to that area around 11:10 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by the driver of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on hand.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.