‘We weren’t using it’: Toronto-area man shocked after glass washing machine door spontaneously shatters

A Toronto-area man is shocked after the glass door of his washing machine spontaneously shattered.

“I heard this loud bang and then there was glass all over the floor in the laundry room,” Gord Robinson, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.

Robinson said he was sitting in his kitchen last week when he heard the sound of breaking glass.

“I was sitting here and I heard glass break and I didn’t see anything so I forgot about it. Then my wife went into the laundry room and it was full of glass,” said Robinson.

According to Robinson, the glass door of his washing machine burst into pieces despite not having used it for two days.

“We weren’t using it, there was nothing in it. It just shattered for some reason,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s washing machine is a four-year-old Electrolux. He said when he contacted the company about what happened, they told him it was no longer covered under warranty.

“This unit is already out of warranty and it will be an out-of-pocket expense. You may contact a local servicer to replace the door,” Robinson recounted.

Robinson feels it’s a safety issue that should be addressed.

“If there would have been people in there when that happened, it could have caused serious injury,” said Robinson.

Manufacturers say glass shattering on a washing machine door is highly unusual and could be caused by a direct impact. Coins, keys or other metal objects left in a washing machine could also cause nicks and scratches that could weaken the glass overtime.

“We would very much like to resolve Mr. Robinson’s concerns and even though his warranty is no longer valid, we want to help support Mr. Robinson as best as possible and offered him a discount on parts to repair his unit,” an Electrolux spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

“Our Customer Service team will continue to work with Mr. Robinson until it resolved.”

Robinson would like his washing machine repaired but also believes people should know a glass washing machine door can shatter.

“To me, it’s more than glass breaking or a warranty issue – it’s a safety issue,” said Robinson.