Police investigating after downtown Toronto shooting

The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the Bathurst and College Street area just after 3 a.m.

One adult male victim in his 20s was located with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.

Police say that street closures are in effect while an investigation is conducted.