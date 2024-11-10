Police looking to identify suspect in sex assault investigation

Toronto police are looking to identify this suspect in a sex assault investigation. (TPS)

The Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a sex assault investigation.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. in the Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West area.

Police say that the female victim was reportedly walking alone in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind. He allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her, then followed her and attempted to engage in conversation with her before fleeing the scene.

He is described as being between the ages of 30-35 with a medium build, shoulder length black curly hair, a black beard and between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten feet tall. He had a black and olive coloured backpack on, and was wearing a beige and white baseball hat, a black short sleeved shirt, Adidas track pants with white stripes along the sides, and light coloured sneakers.

An image of him has been released by police.

Suspect Toronto police are looking to identify this suspect in a sex assault investigation. (TPS)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.