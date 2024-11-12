Police identify, search for 2 suspects wanted in North York murder

Debbie Jones, 42, and Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, are both wanted for second-degree murder. (TPS photos)

Police are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in North York in late September.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 at a plaza on the northwest corner of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said they attended that area around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

There, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Anthony McBean, of Toronto, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He is Toronto’s 66th murder victim of the year.

Anthony McBean Anthony McBean, 42, of Toronto, is the city's 66th murder victim of 2024. (TPS photo)

In a release issued on Monday, investigators identified two suspects they believe are responsible for this homicide.

Ricardo Manuel Bailey, 35, and Debbie Jones, 42, are both wanted for second-degree murder.

Bailey is described as having a thin build and a shaved head, while Jones has a medium build, and dark hair.

Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

It is believed that they may have fled to Jamaica.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.