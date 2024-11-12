Senior struck by vehicle on the Danforth in critical condition

Toronto police say a senior sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on the Danforth on Nov. 12, 2024.

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Danforth Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at Linsmore Crescent just after 9 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Greenwood and Monarch Park avenues, but has since reopened.