Senior struck by vehicle on the Danforth in critical condition

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Danforth Tuesday morning.
Police said it happened at Linsmore Crescent just after 9 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.
Danforth Avenue was closed between Greenwood and Monarch Park avenues, but has since reopened.
