1 man dead after double stabbing in City Place: Toronto police

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing at a condo in the City Place area downtown, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police said, after two men reportedly stabbed each other in an argument.
Police said the stabbing happened inside a condo.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One of them was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.
More details to come…