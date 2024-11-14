Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by truck near Evergreen Brick Works

Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run at Evergreen Brick Works on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a truck near Evergreen Brick Works on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they received a call just after 6:30 p.m. for a collision on Bayview Avenue.

They initially said a cyclist was hit by a truck, but later clarified that a pedestrian was involved.

There is no immediate word on the pedestrian’s condition.

Meanwhile, police say the driver did not remain at the scene. No descriptions of the driver or the vehicle have been released.