'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle

A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood on Monday night was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.

During a news conference on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the 16-year-old has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Matthew Bergart.

Police previously said Bergart, 30, was shot multiple times after three suspects forced their way into a townhouse near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue in the early morning hours of April 25.

The suspects made a demand for valuables and the victim was shot after a struggle ensued, police said. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Brampton, was under a firearms prohibition at the time of his arrest, police said. He cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to police, the teen was among 23 suspects who were arrested on Monday night after at least 100 shots were fired between two rival groups in the area of Queen Street West and Sudbury Street.

According to police, three occupants of a stolen vehicle pulled into a grocery store parking lot in the area, exited the vehicle, and began firing at a group who were gathering for a birthday party. The incident escalated to an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

The bullets hit an unmarked police cruiser with plainclothes officers inside, police said.

“Bullets pierced through the front, back and sides of the vehicle, narrowly missing the officers and riddling cars and surrounding buildings,” Staff Supt. Joe Matthews said Thursday.

unmarked, police, car, bullet A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an unmarked police cruiser struck by gunfire in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood on Monday, Nov. 11. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Despite the barrage of bullets, no injuries were reported.

Matthews said the gun fight occurred in a busy part of the city where “countless lives were at risk.”

“It is a miracle that no one was injured,” Matthews added.

Eight people have been charged in connection with the shootout and police say two of the suspects were out on bail at the time of the arrests. The suspects range in age from 16 to 30.

Sixteen firearms were seized during the investigation and all of the guns can be traced back to the United States, Matthews noted.

“These weapons serve as a stark reminder of the real and present danger that illegal firearms pose to our community, to innocent citizens and to officers who bravely respond to these incidents,” he said.