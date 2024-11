Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 near Bayview Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (MTO)

A two-vehicle collision has shut down the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Bayview Avenue.

Traffic cameras show vehicles bumper to bumper on the collector lanes from just past Yonge Street to Bayview Avenue.

There is no immediate word on the injuries. The cause of the collision is unknown.

It is not clear when the highway will reopen.