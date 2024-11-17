Young child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A young child has been taken to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday night.

Emergency crews received a call at 8:17 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Front and John streets.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the child’s injuries were mild to moderate. Police said the victim was hospitalized as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Front Street is closed between Windsor Street and Blue Jays Way due to the collision.

There is a heavy police presence in the area for the “Eras Tour” at the Rogers Centre, which is steps away from the intersection.

Also, the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre was hosting the “Taylgate” event, where some of Taylor Swift’s fans, young and old, had gathered.