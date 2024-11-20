Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police

A baby reported missing just before noon has died in hospital after it was located with critical injuries by police.

A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the infant was initially reported missing by a family member just before 11:30 a.m.

They said that officers “quickly responded” to an apartment building on Roselawn Avenue, near Marlee Avenue, where the baby was located.

Paramedics also attended the scene and rushed the infant to the hospital with critical injuries.

Just after 1 p.m. police confirmed that the baby has been pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been provided.

“While we recognize this is a tragic situation that raises many questions, no further details will be shared at this time. We want to reassure the public that there is no safety risk,” a Toronto police media officer said.

Police have not said where in the building the baby was located.

However, on Wednesday afternoon CTV News Toronto’s cameras captured officers standing guard outside the main-floor garbage room, which was marked by a sign that reads, “Please keep compactor door closed.”

Police were also seen guarding an eighth-floor unit and a nearby garbage chute, which was blocked by police tape.

The identity of the baby is not clear but at least two building residents who spoke to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday said that they sometimes saw the baby boy’s father walking him up and down a hallway in the building.

Other neighbours also expressed shock and sadness at the boy’s death.

Local Coun. Mike Colle stopped by the scene late Wednesday afternoon and told reporters that the baby was escorted by police to Humber River Hospital where medical personnel unsuccessfully attempted resuscitation.

The coroner is now on hand, he said, and has taken over the investigation, he added.

Colle went on to say that police from 13 Division are now handling the case and are speaking to interviewing witnesses and anyone with information.

