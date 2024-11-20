Police seek footage, witnesses of aggravated assault in Toronto's east end

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police are searching for witnesses or footage of an aggravated assault that happened early Monday morning in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police said they went to the area of Pape and Danforth avenues at around 3 a.m.

Officers said the victim was speaking to one suspect when a second allegedly assaulted the victim with a blunt object from behind. They added the suspects drove away in a silver Dodge Caravan, but did not provide any details about the suspects themselves.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking witnesses to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.