Toronto-area woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back

A Toronto-area woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.

A Toronto-area woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.

“Getting that money back, boy, oh boy, did that make me feel good and my family too,” Sita Dubeau, of Scarborough, told CTV News Toronto.

Dubeau called a company in July to get gutter guards installed, but was convinced by two men who came to her door that her roof was in horrible shape and about to collapse.

She was told her home could be condemned, but that they could repair the roof for $158,000 as long as she paid them in advance.

“I was extremely shocked, in a state of disbelief, but you’re scared about it,” Dubeau said at the time. “I went to the bank, got wire transfers, e-transfer, whatever they wanted. I paid the whole thing.”

They knocked down her chimneys and ripped off her shingles, and showed her a photo of decomposed beams.

“They’re telling you how dangerous it is, that the chimney could come down on somebody,” Dubeau previously said.

After they got the money, they didn’t come back, and her son, Dylan, found out the photos of the rotting roof weren’t even from their home.

“Immediately, it’s like this is a scam. I said, ‘Don’t give them any more money and call the police,’” Dylan Dubeau said.

Following our story, which aired in September, a CTV viewer said he recognized both men from the video and photos.

CTV News passed on the information to Toronto police, who connected with Interpol, an international police organization.

“She (the police officer) referred all this to Interpol because one of your viewers had recognized the two men and knew they did not live in Canada,” said Dubeau.

The investigation is ongoing, but Toronto police’s fraud team recovered $80,000 and returned it to Dubeau.

Dubeau says she is hopeful more of her money can be recovered, but is thankful she got back about half of her money.

“This is so awesome. I couldn’t have asked for anything better, and I want to thank everyone involved for that,” Dubeau said.