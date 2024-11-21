Toronto man accused of posing as registered massage therapist, sexually assaulting one person

Toronto police have charged a 38-year-old man who allegedly posed as a registered massage therapist and sexually assaulted one person this week.

Officers said they received a sexual assault call on Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Ellesmere and Markham roads.

Investigators said they learned a man allegedly placed an ad in a Facebook community group saying he was a registered massage therapist, even though he was not.

One person responded to the ad and attended the man’s address, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police arrested Lutgardo Condicion and charged him with sexual assault and disobeying a court order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released the suspect’s photo.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.