3 charged in connection with collision between TTC bus and stolen BMW that injured 9

Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a crash involving a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

Three people are facing charges in connection with a carjacking of a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning.

The white BMW X6 was allegedly stolen from the Conestoga Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East area in Brampton at the beginning of the month.

Police said the victim was driving in their BMW when a black sedan cut them off. Two suspects allegedly got out of the sedan and approached the victim, with one of them taking out a handgun and making demands for the BMW.

Officers said the victim got out of the BMW and the suspects drove off in the vehicle with the black sedan driving in tandem.

Nearly two weeks later, police said they responded to a house alarm in North York, in the area of Bathurst Street and Brooke Avenue, at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 13.

According to police, five suspects were inside the stolen BMW X6 when they pulled up to a home and threw a rock, smashing the front glass door to the residence.

Officers said the glass was “reinforced with security film,” preventing them from getting inside the home, so the suspects drove away.

About half an hour later, police said they responded to a break-and-enter in the area of Bayview Avenue and York Mills.

This time, police said the suspects were able to force the front door open, get inside the home and take some personal items before driving away in the stolen BMW X6.

Days later, on Monday, shortly before 2 a.m., police said they responded to a crash in the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street. The BMW collided with a TTC bus, causing it to spin around. The collision was captured on video, which was shared online.

Police found the BMW ignited in flame, and officers were able to pull two occupants out of it and extinguish the fire. They were rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers said the driver and four passengers on the TTC bus sustained minor injuries, including a woman who was ejected from the bus.

In a release issued on Friday, police said they conducted four search warrants in tandem with officers in Durham and York. Following those warrants, police said they found a replica handgun and items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.

Police charged three people in connection with the incidents: 33-year-old Abhira Ponniah, 19-year-old Khasim Mohammed and 31-year-old Anestan Ganeshamoorthy. Ganeshamoorthy faces the most charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of conveyance, and two counts each of break, disguise with intent and fail to comply recognizance. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that further charges are anticipated.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.