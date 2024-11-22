Lotto Max jackpot hits $75 million

A clerk prints off a customer's Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

For the second time ever, the Lotto Max jackpot has reached $75 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made the announcement ahead of Friday night’s draw, noting that there are also 12 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs at $1 million apiece.

In September, the OLG increased its $70-million jackpot limit by $10 million. Later that month, the jackpot grew to $75 million for the first time before climbing to a record $80 million. The grand prize was split between two people in Ontario and Quebec.

Since the beginning of the year, the OLG said, nine of the 10 grand prizes have been claimed by players in Ontario, with winnings totalling $465 million.

To win the jackpot, players must match all seven numbers drawn on one line of their ticket. The odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800.

Tickets for tonight’s draw can be purchased until 10:30 p.m.

If the jackpot isn’t won tonight, it will grow to $80 million for next Tuesday’s draw, the OLG said.