Routes to avoid during the 120th Santa Claus Parade on Sunday

Max Sue, 3, gives a high-five to a parade participant during the Santa Claus Parade in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

The 120th Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto on Sunday and will bring along some road closures.

Although the parade does not begin until 12:30 p.m., some of the road closures start as early as 7 a.m.

The parade will begin at Bloor Street and Christie Street and make its way east along Bloor before eventually heading southbound along Queen’s Park Crescent and University Avenue and wrapping up outside Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market. The parade is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half-hours.

Police have asked all motorists to expect “significant delays” or avoid the parade route altogether.

The towing of vehicles parked along the parade route will begin at 6 a.m., with roads expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the road closures you should keep in mind and when they go into effect:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Avenue Road, at 10:00 a.m.

Spadina Road, from Lowther Avenue to Willcocks Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Queen’s Park Crescent, at 11:30 a.m.

Street George Street, from Prince Arthur to College Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Hoskin Avenue, from St George Street to Queens’s Park Crescent, at 11:30 a.m.

Queen’s Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street, at 11:30 a.m.

College Street from Beverley Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Dundas Street West, from McCaul Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Front Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Queen Street West from Duncan Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Adelaide Street from Duncan Street to University Avenue, at 11:30 a.m.

King Street West from Simcoe Street to York Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street West from Simcoe Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Wellington Street West, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Bay Street, from King Street to Lakeshore Boulevard West, at 12:30 p.m.

Yonge Street from King Street to Lakeshore Boulevard, at 12:30 p.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 12:30 p.m.

Jarvis Street from King Street East to Lakeshore Boulevard East, at 12:30 p.m.

The Esplanade from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street, at 12:30 p.m.

A total of 10 TTC bus and streetcar routes will be on diversion during the parade as a result of the road closures, though extra subway service will be added on Lines 1 and 2 to help parade goers get around.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx will be running special GO Train service on the Milton Line for anyone heading to the parade on Sunday.