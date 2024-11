A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man has been sent to hospital after being located in Toronto’s east-end with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say that the male was located shortly after 1 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair East area, where evidence of gunfire was located.

Police say that he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.