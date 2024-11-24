Investigation underway after man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto’s King West area

Officers were called to the scene at King West and Brant Street around 4:15am Sunday morning, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Toronto’s King West area.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 4:18 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a man who had been found outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.