Four teens among 5 people injured after stolen vehicle collides with car in Scarborough

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car in Scarborough.

Five people have been hospitalized, including four teenagers, following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough late Monday night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that four teens, who were travelling in the same vehicles, were taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police confirmed that two males and two females are now in custody in connection with the crash.

An occupant of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

The Special Investigations Unit is now probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

More details to come…