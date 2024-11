One worker was injured at a construction site near Queen's Quay and Lower Jarvis Street. (Ken Enlow/ CP24)

One worker has been transported to a trauma centre for treatment after an industrial accident downtown.

It happened at a construction site near Queen’s Quay and Lower Jarvis Street.

Paramedics told CP24 that a worker, believed to be a man in his 20s, was injured when a wall fell on his lower extremities.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment in stable condition.