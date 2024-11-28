Another teenager charged with murder in fatal Scarborough shooting

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Scarborough in July 2024. (CP24)

A third teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting in Scarborough in July that left a 28-year-old man dead.

In a news release on Thursday, police announced that a 15-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested on Nov. 14 and now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Pickering resident Sulakshan Selvasingam.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a gas station in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road on the evening of July 6.

Toronto shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)

Selvasingam was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the city’s 45th homicide victim of the year.

Two teenage boys, a 15-year-old from Oshawa and a 16-year-old from Stouffville, were charged in August with first-degree murder in relation to the case.

The two were also revealed to have been allegedly responsible for 11 other shootings between June 29 and July 14, eight of which occurred during the Canada Day long weekend.

Police laid a combined 154 charges against the two teenagers in connection with the shootings.

All three suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Homicide investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.