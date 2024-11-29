Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in 2025, Metrolinx CEO teases

"Out of Service" signs are shown on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

There may be light at the end of the tunnel for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster provided an update on the over-budget, long-delayed project on Thursday at a board meeting, saying the Crown corporation is pushing towards a 2025 opening date.

“We’re excited to keep on moving the commissioning of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT forward towards an opening date in the New Year,” Verster said.

Originally slated to open in 2020, the multi-billion-dollar midtown track connecting east and west Toronto has faced cost overruns since construction started in 2011. Earlier this year, Verster said that while “major construction” on the above and below ground 19-kilometre track was complete, signal issues persisted.

In his update, Verster said 95 to 96 per cent of testing on the line has now been completed, but noted that crews recently uncovered a “software design flaw” developed by a subcontractor that posed a safety risk that was “unacceptable for operations.”

“CTS [Crosslinx Transit Solutions], TTC, Metrolinx and the subcontractor collaborated closely. We made the network safe to continue with training, and the software code rectification is being completed and will be implemented by the end of this year,” he said.

Verster added that he expects the line will be ready for what’s called a “revenue service demonstration” some time in the early months of 2025. The demonstration is defined by Metrolinx as a “phase of demonstrating the rail service capabilities for the project.”

Metrolinx has previously said that it would announce an opening date once the line is within three months of becoming fully operational.