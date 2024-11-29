House fire in North York sends 6 people to hospital

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely, Toronto Fire said, adding that the blaze is now under control. It’s unclear what started the fire.

Six people are in hospital as a precaution after a fire broke out in a North York home overnight.

Toronto Fire told CP24 they were called to a residence near Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road, near Highway 401 and Bayview Avenue, just after midnight for a fire in the roof.

No injuries were reported, but police said six people were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has not been called and the source of the fire does not appear suspicious, Toronto Fire said.